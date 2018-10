An eight-year-old child died after being electrocuted on Tuesday in Shikarpur.

The child, Asif, was on a motorcycle at Mangi Morr near Khanpur when he was electrocuted.

Separately, a young man died in Mazar Jo village in Shikarpur after a snake bit him.

The young man was identified as Jabdar Soomro.

His body was released to his family after the postmortem examination was completed.