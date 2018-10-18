Eight of the 15 missing miners rescued from the mountains in Hazara

Eight corundum miners have been rescued from the upper mountains of Behsal, Hazara.

More than 15 workers went missing on October 16 after heavy snowfall hit the region. The search for the missing miners who are trapped between Naran and Burwai is under way.

There are multiple corundum mines on the upper peak of Behsal, where many daily wage labourers work. The weather conditions in the area are quite harsh.

“Eight rescued workers were sent to Naran safely. They belong to Gohar Abad and Chilas,” said Gilgit-Baltistan spokesperson Faizullah Farq.

He said that the rescue operation is under way to find the remaining workers.

A labourer died due to harsh weather in 2017 as well.