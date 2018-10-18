Eight of the 15 missing miners rescued from the mountains in Hazara

October 18, 2018

Eight corundum miners have been rescued from the upper mountains of Behsal, Hazara.

More than 15 workers went missing on October 16 after heavy snowfall hit the region. The search for the missing miners who are trapped between Naran and Burwai is under way.

There are multiple corundum mines on the upper peak of Behsal, where many daily wage labourers work. The weather conditions in the area are quite harsh.

“Eight rescued workers were sent to Naran safely. They belong to Gohar Abad and Chilas,” said Gilgit-Baltistan spokesperson Faizullah Farq.

He said that the rescue operation is under way to find the remaining workers.

A labourer died due to harsh weather in 2017 as well.

 
 
 
 
 

See Also

Early season frost damages corn crops in Neelum valley

October 16, 2018 12:42 pm

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa receives first spell of winter showers

October 8, 2018 7:42 pm

Indonesia earthquake: Missing toll soars to 5,000

October 7, 2018 10:48 pm

More than 1,000 may still be missing in Indonesia disaster: official

October 5, 2018 1:45 pm

Hurricane Florence smashes into US East Coast, rescuers scramble

September 14, 2018 6:12 pm

Fire erupts at a plastic factory in Gujranwala

September 9, 2018 11:28 am

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.