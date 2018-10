A minor 5.2 – magnitude earthquake jolted various areas of Islamabad and Kyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

The tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swat, Shangla, Malakand and Abottabad.

According to USGS, the epicenter of the quake was Tajikistan’s Murghob district.

The depth of the quake was estimated to be 137.8km.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported yet.