Early season frost damages corn crops in Neelum valley

The area has received early snowfall. Many connecting roads have also been blocked in Neelum and Leepa valleys.Some fruit-laden trees have also been destroyed. "A snowfall of such nature last occurred in 1960 when ready-to-harvest corn crops were destroyed," said a resident of Neelum Valley, Ghaziuddin Arif.Weather in Malka-e-Kohsar turned cold after heavy rainfall and hailstorm. Three inches of snow was recorded at Kashmir Point.Tourists spots Ratti Gali, Patliyan Jheel, Chatta Khatta have been closed. The nearby peaks are covered in three-feet snow, while six-inch snow has been recorded in valleys. “Due to the early snowfall, we have been unable to stock food, fuel and fodder for animals," said Keel resident Sardar Kashif.Last year, Azad Kashmir had received record low snowfall due to which the rivers had remained dry. The Met office has predicted that the weather will continue for the next two days.