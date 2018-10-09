Dr Farrukh Saleem appointed spokesman on economy and energy affairs

The Pakistan government has appointed renowned TV personality Dr Farrukh Saleem as its spokesperson on economy and energy.

In a tweet, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that a notification will be issued on the appointment later.

Ministry of Information is pleased to announce that Dr Farrukh Saleem will be the Government’s spokesperson on Economy and energy issues, notification shall follow accordingly @SaleemFarrukh — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 9, 2018

Dr Saleem often appears on television shows as an economist and writes columns for daily The News.