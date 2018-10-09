Dr Farrukh Saleem appointed spokesman on economy and energy affairs

October 9, 2018

Photo: Zemtv.com

The Pakistan government has appointed renowned TV personality Dr Farrukh Saleem as its spokesperson on economy and energy.

In a tweet, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that a notification will be issued on the appointment later.

Dr Saleem often appears on television shows as an economist and writes columns for daily The News.

 
 

