The federal government has appointed bureaucrat Dr. Farooq Jamil to serve as the secretary of health in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the order.

Dr Farooq has served in the KP health department for five years. He is currently posted as Additional Commissioner Azad Kashmir.

Dr Farooq has been instructed to improve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical Teaching Institutions Reforms (Amendment) Act, 2015.