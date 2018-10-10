Dollar closes at Rs133.8 in interbank market

October 10, 2018

After witnessing its largest jump of the year on October 9 (yesterday), the dollar closed at Rs133.8 in the interbank market on Wednesday.

The dollar rose Rs9.26 to a new high of Rs133.6 on Tuesday after news of Pakistan seeking an IMF bailout reached the market. However, it rose only 10 paisa today.

In the open market it was traded above Rs135, some exchange companies even sold it for Rs138 during the day.

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a green signal to his finance team for an IMF programme. The IMF loan comes with conditions including a free float exchange rate as opposed to a managed exchange rate. This means that the central bank will not intervene in the market, and let market forces determine the actual rate of the US dollar against the Pakistani rupee.

The government’s decision to seek a bailout from IMF affected market sentiments and people went on a buying spree, which drove exchange rate up.

Majority of experts say the dollar is likely to trade in the range of Rs135, but some argue it can go past Rs140.

 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Sharpen up: Pakistani artist aims for record with pencil swing

October 10, 2018 5:05 pm

Disheartened Rehman retires from international cricket

October 10, 2018 4:41 pm

Pakistan set Australia 462-run target to win first Test

October 10, 2018 2:45 pm

Test cricket has no future: Aaqib Javed

October 10, 2018 2:33 pm

Cartoon — Sabir Nazar

October 10, 2018 11:16 am

Pakistan improves its ranking in global anti-money laundering index but still has a long way to go

October 10, 2018 11:03 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.