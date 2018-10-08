Direct election of mayors on the cards, says Aleem Khan

The mayors in Punjab will now be elected through direct election.

Punjab Minister Aleem Khan revealed the local government reforms which will be implement in Punjab while speaking on SAMAA TV’s talk-show ‘Khara Sach’.

The PTI leader spoke on other issues, including ways to tackle corruption, empowering the masses and fulfilling promises.

LG reforms

The city mayor, who will elected through direct election, will look after the health, education and municipal departments, he said.

Khan said the draft of the new local body law has been prepared. It will be presented in the Punjab Assembly after the prime minister’s approval.

Local bodies’ elections will be held in Punjab after a fresh delimitation.

The minister said that 30% of the local government funds will go to villages and neighbourhood councils.

The new local bodies system will be ready for implementation in early 2019, he said.

The previous government failed to carry out long term planning for civic institutions, and cities, he said. “The bylaws existed, but were never implemented.”

Rooting out corruption

“Corruption in Punjab is much more rampant than we thought. You will find many scandals through which the national exchequer was mercilessly plundered,” he said.

Many people received kickbacks and commission in the previous government, he remarked.

He said the Punjab government owes liabilities worth Rs70 billion. “If we started paying the money, we won’t be able to start a new project in the next four years,” the minister said.

“We have been left with no option but to take unpopular decisions,” he said.

Contracts were issued without legal tenders, due process and publicity. “They [PML-N government] did not reveal details of many projects calling them ‘state secrets’,” he said.

Replying to a question, he said former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Hamza Shehbaz, owns majority of poultry forms in Punjab.

“Not only did they take advantage of being rulers but also looted the national exchequer.”

South Punjab

Over the creation of a new province in Punjab, the minister said a committee has been made to finalise its framework.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Planning, Development and Reforms Minister Khusro Bakhtiar and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi – all from the South Punjab region – are part of it, he said.

“I assure you that Imran Khan will fulfil his promise about the creation of South Punjab province,” Khan remarked.