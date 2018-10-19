Dialogue can defuse tension between institutions, says Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that the country should be run according to the Constitution, and it is the PML-N’s narrative.

“The constitution has clearly defined the role of all the institutions, including the army, judiciary and the parliament”, the former PM told SAMAA TV.

“It would be wrong to say that the military doesn’t have influence in the politics,” he said.

As the prime minister, I tried to clear misunderstandings between the government and the army, Abbasi added.

Abbasi said the tension between the institutions could be defused through dialogue.

The elections were rigged, manipulated and made controversial, he said, adding that it is one of the reasons the government has failed in just six weeks.

Politics

Abbasi said that Nawaz Sharif was barred from participating in parliamentary and party politics. “No one can remove Nawaz Sharif’s role from Pakistan’s politics,” he added.

The former PM said that Nawaz’s daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif has proven her mettle and she could emerge as a big leader in future if she decides to enter parliamentary politics.

“I have seen that the people respect her.”

The PML-N heavyweight also praised Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the PPP Chairman, and said he is a great addition to the parliament.