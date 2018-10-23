DI Khan man arrested for threatening wife on social media

A man has been taken into custody for threatening his wife on social media.

A team of the cyber-crime cell of the Federal Investigation Agency arrested Syed Imtiaz Al-Hassan Shah Zaidi on Tuesday. The team travelled from Peshawar to DI Khan.

The case was filed by Sadaqat Hussain, father of the woman.

Hussain said that his son-in-law has been sending threats to his daughter on Facebook after she separated from him. However, Hussain passed away shortly after the case was filed. The police then recorded the statements of his son, Rafaqat Hussain, and daughter.

The woman said that she left her husband following a domestic dispute.

Further investigation is under way.