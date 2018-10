The number of dengue cases reported in Shangla’s Besham has reached 67.

New cases are being reported every day.

The health department has not ensured that the area is sprayed to protect residents from dengue, nor has it ensured the provision of facilities at hospitals for patients with dengue.

There are no modern hospitals in Shangla district. Patients in critical conditions are sent to Swat’s Mingora or Abbottabad in Hazara Division.