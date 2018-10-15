Dead man becomes a billionaire in Karachi

October 15, 2018

In Karachi, the fake accounts scandal reached a different level on Monday as billions of rupees were transferred into the bank account of a man who died four years ago. 

The family members of Iqbal Arain, who live in Shadman, received a letter of the joint investigation team probing money laundering. The deceased had four bank accounts, and Rs.4.6 billion were transferred into them after his death in May 2014.

The money laundering mafia opened the fake account in a private bank under his name, the officials said.

Earlier, a Sialkot resident was shocked to find Rs74 billion in his three bank accounts. The man, Muzakar Shah, said he has approached the FIA.

Shah runs his printing business and has been living in Sialkot since 2009. The banks have refused to give a statement over the accounts.

Also watch: Karachi falooda stall owner stumbles onto Rs2b in his account

‘Fake accounts’

The Supreme Court has formed a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the alleged money laundering through a chain of ‘fake accounts’.

The JIT is investigating the ownership of several accounts used to illegally transfer millions of rupees abroad. They are looking into people who made the transactions and the companies. The team includes officials from the National Accountability Bureau and the Federal Investigation Agency.

Many cases surfacing in Karachi, and other cities are unmasking the mafia’s attempt to manipulate bank accounts of innocent people.

 

 
 
 

