Court to hear Nandipur Power Plant case after wrapping up references against Nawaz

An accountability court will hear the Nandipur Power Plant corruption case after wrapping up references against Nawaz Sharif.

The court has delayed the indictment of former prime minister Pervaiz Ashraf and lawyer Babar Awan too.

Ashraf and Awan appeared in court on Wednesday.

Judge Arshad Malik remarked that the Al Azizia and Flagship Investment references against PML-N Quaid should be completed by November 17, according to the orders of the Supreme Court.

Related: The SC has reopened the Nandipur Power Plant corruption case

Ashraf’s lawyer said that they have reservations against the Nandipur reference. “The court should hear our arguments before the indictment,” he remarked. The court approved Ashraf’s petition seeking exemption from appearance. However, Judge Malik remarked that Ashraf should come on the day of the indictment.

The next hearing will be held on November 26.

More than a 100 lawyers accompanied Awan to the court and they had breakfast together.