Court throws out Fata interim rules, gives Islamabad, KP a month to set up courts

Fata’s interim set-up is illegal, the Peshawar High Court has declared, in a major victory for those who wanted to see the tribal areas fully merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Monday evening, the court said that the deputy commissioners could not exercise judicial powers that were given to them under the “FATA Interim Governance Regulations, 2018”. This is unconstitutional, said the bench.

Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth and Justice Musarrat Hilali have ordered the federal and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments to open regular courts for newly merged parts of KP and has given them a month.

The order comes on a petition filed by a lawyer named Ali Azim Afridi. He argued that it was unconstitutional for officials to have powers of the judiciary.

Background to case

The federal government decided on May 29 to apply these interim rules in the tribal areas until Fata was fully merged with KP. Fata was merged with KP two days before the government ended on May 24 and the Frontier Crimes Regulation Act was abolished.

When the tribal areas were ruled by the FCR, the Political Agents were all-powerful arbiters of people’s fates. They acted as virtual judges.

In his petition, Afridi argued that even though the FCR has been done away with, the new interim rules have just given those powers to the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners. He said if they enjoy judicial powers the principle of the separation of powers between the executive and judiciary has been violated.

The interim rules allowed deputy and assistant commissioners to play judge, jury and executioner on matters in Fata by authorising them to work as district and first class magistrates.

This meant that commissioners could transfer cases to a council of elders. Furthermore, these elders were chosen by the deputy commissioners and were presided over by assistant commissioners. The assistant commissioners were treated as judges by the governor.

Fights could be worked out by the council of elders or qaumi Jirga. They were supposed to resolve them according to rewaj or tribal custom. If a crime had been committed, the Jirga would decide what would be done.

In essence, all this meant that nothing would have changed in Fata on the ground. The political agents may have been done away with, but they were just replaced by deputy commissioners and the like.

For its part, the government told the court that the interim rules were just temporary. It argued that they were meant to be in force until all laws that were applicable to other parts of Pakistan were extended and enforced in the newly merged tribal districts.