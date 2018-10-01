Court reserves its verdict on plea to auction off Ishaq Dar’s assets

October 1, 2018

The accountability court in Islamabad reserved its verdict in the matter of auctioning off former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s assets. It will announce its verdict on October 2 at 9am.

NAB had asked the court on September 27 if Dar’s assets could be auctioned off since he had failed to appear before the court for over six months despite repeated notices.

Judge Muhammad Bashir, who also heard Nawaz Sharif’s Avenfield case, reserved his verdict in the case.

According to NAB, Dar has three flats in Dubai, a house in Lahore’s Gulabahar and four plots in Islamabad.

He also has six cars, including luxury vehicles.

The accountability watchdog told the court that Dar is involved in three foreign companies.

Dar is currently in London where he is receiving medical treatment.

 
 
 

