Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Shaukat Aziz

A court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former prime minister Shaukat Aziz and another suspect, Arifuddin.

An accountability court was hearing a reference pertaining to misuse of authority. Aziz is accused of making illegal appointments, which resulted in a loss to the national exchequer.

Judge Arshad Malik expressed his anger over Aziz’s continuous absence.

The reference, which was filed on July 30, includes former federal minister Liaquat Jatoi, former power secretary Ismail Qureshi, Yousaf Memon, Ghulam Nabi, Umar Farooq, Air Marshal (retired) Shahid Hamid, Brigadier (retired) Naseem Khan, and Basharat Hassan.

Basharat Hassan was illegally hired as a consultant during Aziz’s tenure.