Court extends Shehbaz Sharif’s physical remand till November 7

October 29, 2018

An Accountability Court in Lahore granted NAB’s request for an extension in Shehbaz Sharif’s physical remand on Monday morning and has ordered the PML-N president’s remand to be extended till November 7.

His lawyer Azam Nazeer Tarar said NAB hadn’t made any recoveries from Shehbaz and asked the court to dismiss the request for his physical remand.

The NAB prosecutor said that Shehbaz has been appointed chief minister of Punjab thrice. Instead of answering questions, he asks more, said the lawyer.

Shehbaz’s lawyers say NAB keeps him in captivity. There are no health facilities, said Shehbaz, adding that NAB’s officials don’t want to tell the truth. He said he is being blackmailed and is not even allowed to read the newspaper.

He said he needed regular medical checkups, which weren’t being allowed.

Shehbaz will be attending the National Assembly session scheduled at 4pm on Monday. He will have to appear in court on November 7.

 
 
 

