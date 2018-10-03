Cop cleaning gun at home suspect in Karachi stray bullet death

The Karachi police arrested a suspect in the death of a seven-year-old girl, Aqsa, on Wednesday from Saeedabad.

The suspect was identified as a police constable named Waseem Ahmad. During the investigation, he said that he was cleaning his pistol at his house when the shot was fired. According to police, Ahmed lives adjacent to TCF School, where the girl was playing.

Aqsa was hit by a bullet on Friday, September 28, while she was playing in a playground near the police training center in Saeedabad. Aqsa was taken to Civil Hospital, Karachi and then referred to NICH.

Recently, another young girl was killed by a stray bullet in Karachi. Ten-year-old Amal Umer was killed on August 13 in crossfire between police and two robbers soon after they robbed her family in Karachi’s Akhtar Colony. The bullet that hit her was fired by a policeman.