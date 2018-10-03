Cop cleaning gun at home suspect in Karachi stray bullet death

October 3, 2018

The Karachi police arrested a suspect in the death of a seven-year-old girl, Aqsa, on Wednesday from Saeedabad. 

The suspect was identified as a police constable named Waseem Ahmad. During the investigation, he said that he was cleaning his pistol at his house when the shot was fired. According to police, Ahmed lives adjacent to TCF School, where the girl was playing.

Aqsa was hit by a bullet on Friday, September 28, while she was playing in a playground near the police training center in Saeedabad. Aqsa was taken to Civil Hospital, Karachi and then referred to NICH.

Recently, another young girl was killed by a stray bullet in Karachi. Ten-year-old Amal Umer was killed on August 13 in crossfire between police and two robbers soon after they robbed her family in Karachi’s Akhtar Colony. The bullet that hit her was fired by a policeman.

 
 
 

See Also

Seven-year-old girl hit by stray bullet passes away in Karachi

September 30, 2018 11:25 am

Committee to investigate Amal’s death will work free of government influence

September 27, 2018 11:25 am

Amal Umer case transferred to anti-terrorism court in Karachi

September 26, 2018 1:32 pm

Court opens investigation into Amal’s death in Karachi police shooting

September 25, 2018 12:39 pm

Report crime to Sindh police at new 9110 text service

September 20, 2018 4:54 pm

The four-year imprisonment of a citizen without filing a case has irked the Sindh High Court

August 28, 2018 11:25 am

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.