Controversy at Sindh Madressatul Islam as ex-staffers accuse VC

Former employees of Sindh Madressatul Islam University have accused the vice chancellor and his wife of being involved in corruption.

The university spokesman has denied any of this is based on fact.

In a letter to President Arif Alvi, the former employees said that VC Dr Muhammad Ali Sheikh and his wife were involved in record tampering, violating service rules and the fundamental rights of employees.

They said that his wife was not an employee of SMIU but was given use of five university vehicles.

The VC is facing a NAB inquiry, the letter said. “At present, he is looking forward to inviting the Honourable President of Pakistan to save him from NAB.”

Responding to these accusations, a spokesperson for SMIU said that the letter was based on lies.

He said that the university had taken action against some employees for violating the code of conduct and their cases were under trial in court. The spokesman urged them to refrain from going to the media and wait for the court to give a decision.