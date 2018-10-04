Contaminated water is poisoning two villages in Kasur

Babies are being born with bone deformities due to contaminated underground water in the neighbouring villages of Chah Kalalanwala and Kot Asadullah in Kasur.

According to medical experts, the water is contaminated with arsenic and fluoride. That means people definitely shouldn’t be drinking it.

Nearby automobile and wire manufacturing factories dump waste wherever they please and release untreated wastewater in the Lahore Canal.

This problem isn’t new, in fact it’s been happening for over a decade and not much has been done to fix it. There is only one water filtration plant in the area for a population of between 25,000 and 30,000. Residents have no choice but to drink this water.

Most villagers have severe health problems because of the contaminated water. “The contaminated water can cause bone deformities, stomach and skin problems,” said orthopaedic surgeon Dr Ashraf Nizami.

Similar cases surfaced in the village eight years ago and to solve the problem an NGO installed the filtration plant.

Up to 60 million people are at risk of arsenic poisoning in Pakistan, according to a study conducted by Swiss expert Joel Podgorski in 2017. The study used 1,200 groundwater samples throughout the country to reach this conclusion.

“These cases were reported earlier as well. Bone deformities are caused by excessive fluoride in water,” said Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid. She vowed to investigate the matter and take measures to resolve the issue.

According to a resident of the area, eight years ago a nearby wire manufacturing factory dug a well that was about 100 to 150 feet deep. The untreated water it released got mixed in with the well water which the people drink.

The residents also complain of tooth decay and body aches due to the water contamination.