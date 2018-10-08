College clerk who humiliated student’s father forced to apologise, touch his feet

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah called the student’s father and the clerk to his office and forced the clerk to apologise. He also made him touch the father's feet, the same way the father begged for the admission form.He was then fired and the college’s principal was transferred to another college.“Do you think you’re a king?” Shah asked senior college clerk Janib Keerio, who was suspended after a video of him refusing to give the student’s father an admission form for the MA programme went viral on social media. The father reportedly refused to give him a bribe.Shah told Keerio that he has been given a role as a public officer and he should respect it. “How dare you behave like this with a student’s father?” he demanded.The minister told the father that if he wants to lodge a case against Keerio, he will facilitate him.