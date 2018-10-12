CM Murad strives to improve Sindh’s firefighting capabilities

Murad Ali Shah wants to improve the firefighting capabilities of the fire department in Sindh.

The Sindh chief minister handed over a snorkel and 10 fire tenders to local bodies on Friday.

There is a dire need to equip all the districts and taluka headquarters with fire equipment, he said.

He lauded the efforts of former local government minister Jam Khan Shoro for inducting snorkel and fire tenders in the fleet.

The snorkel handed over Karachi mayor is one of the highest in the world. It is 104 meters high and a 600-LPM fire pump capacity. It has four hydraulically powered outriggers that provide strong stabilisation system to rescue at a maximum height with accuracy and stability. It was purchased at a cost of Rs495 million.

Local minister government Saeed Ghani has been ordered to assess the requirement of firefighting equipment in every district.

Ten fire tenders were handed over to local bodies’ representatives. Three were given to Karachi, while one each to Sukkur, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana, and Jacobabad.

The total cost of the fire tenders is Rs190million. All of them have a water tank with a capacity of 8,000 litres, and 500 litres foam tank.