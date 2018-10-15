CJP, NAB chief take notice of Mujahid Kamran being led into court in handcuffs

October 13, 2018
and

The chief justice has taken suo motu notice of former University of Punjab vice chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran being led to his court hearing on Friday in handcuffs.

The 70-year-old former VC was produced before Lahore’s accountability by NAB officials after being arrested on Thursday.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, while taking notice, expressed his anger and directed NAB to explain why he was handcuffed.

NAB Chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has also taken notice of the incident and directed the bureau’s Lahore chief to investigate the matter and take action against the people involved.

Related: Mujahid Kamran arrested

Kamran and five former registrars are facing charges of corruption, illegal appointments and nepotism. They have been handed over to NAB for further investigation.

He served as the varsity’s vice chancellor from January 2008 to December 2016.

He has been accused of illegal recruitments in the university and granting scholarships to ineligible students, as well as unlawfully appointing his wife Shazia Qureshi as the principal of the Punjab University Law College, according to NAB officials.

 
 
 

