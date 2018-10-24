Chinese company to install oil refinery in KP

October 24, 2018

A Chinese company will install an oil refinery in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Oil and Gas Company and Jianglian International Engineering.

The project will refine 20,000 barrels of oil every day.

The document states that Jianglian engineering “is ready to allot necessary technical, personnel and financial resources.”

On October 2, a Saudi delegation agreed to install the world’s third largest oil refinery in Gwadar city so Central Asian countries can be supplied. The refinery will also meet the oil needs of Pakistan and China.

The Kingdom has been invited to invest in an 80,000-acre ‘mega oil city’ in Gwadar. The oil imported from Gulf countries will be stocked here.

 

 
 
 

