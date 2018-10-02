‘China has no objection over inclusion of third partner in CPEC’

Finance Minister Asad Umar has said that China has no objections over the inclusion of a third partner in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“We are talking to Saudi Arabia on two separate things—trade and oil refinery,” the finance minister told SAMAA TV.

“The Reko Diq agreement could not be signed without taking the Balochistan government onboard,” Mr Umar said.

On September 21, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had announced that it offered Saudi Arabia to become its partner in the CPEC.

There were reports that the government is planning to seek Saudi Arabian investment in the Reko Diq gold and copper mines.

However, Minister for Development and Planning Khusro Bakhtiar said that Saudi Arabia wasn’t a partner in the CPEC but an investor. The information minister was also sitting next to him but didn’t comment on his earlier statement.

FBR

The minister said that the FBR has been instructed to make things easy for people.

“Taxes are imposed on expensive vehicles and cell phones,” he added. “We are sending notices to those who own big houses and big vehicles.”

Notices have been sent to 169 wealthy non-filers, he said, adding that more notices are to be dispatched this week.