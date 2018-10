Three people were gunned down over a children’s dispute in Quetta, police said Tuesday.

Police said the two groups had clashed on Monday after their children had a fight in Ghousabad area.

Arz Muhammad, 55, and his two sons Luqman and Zafarullah were killed in the jurisdiction of Satellite Town police station.

The suspects fled the scene after the attack.

The police have launched an investigation after registering an FIR.