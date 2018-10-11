Chief justice takes suo motu notice of Kalash encroachments

Pakistan’s top judge has taken a notice of the encroachments in Kalash.

The notice on the application filed by the Kalash tribesmen. They have also filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court.

The people said that a man, identified as Maqsoodul Mulk, is encroaching upon their land.

The court will hear the case on October 17. The Islamabad advocate general, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary, KP inspector general, and Chitral deputy commissioner have been summoned.

A grand anti-encroachment operation is currently under way in Punjab. It was launched on October 1 in Lahore, Gujrat, Jhelum, Sargodha, Khanewal, and other areas. The land cleared from encroachers so far has been valued at Rs10 billion.