Chief justice takes suo motu notice of Kalash encroachments

October 11, 2018

Photo: Radio Pakistan

Pakistan’s top judge has taken a notice of the encroachments in Kalash. 

The notice on the application filed by the Kalash tribesmen. They have also filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court.

The people said that a man, identified as Maqsoodul Mulk, is encroaching upon their land.

The court will hear the case on October 17. The Islamabad advocate general, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary, KP inspector general, and Chitral deputy commissioner have been summoned.

A grand anti-encroachment operation is currently under way in Punjab. It was launched on October 1 in Lahore, Gujrat, Jhelum, Sargodha, Khanewal, and other areas. The land cleared from encroachers so far has been valued at Rs10 billion.

 

 
 
 

See Also

ISI wasn’t behind Tehreek Labbaik’s Faizabad dharna, defence ministry tells SC

October 11, 2018 5:57 pm

We should shut down the mineral water companies that have sucked the country dry: Supreme Court

October 11, 2018 2:42 pm

SC orders NAB to conduct a survey of the Thar coal power projects

October 11, 2018 1:12 pm

Former sessions judge Sikandar Lashari challenges his death sentence in the Sindh High Court

October 11, 2018 10:20 am

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan’s firm received a Rs2.2m payment from a fake account

October 10, 2018 3:41 pm

PPP’s Faisal Raza Abidi arrested outside the Supreme Court

October 10, 2018 12:43 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.