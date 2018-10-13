Chief Justice Saqib Nisar explains who Baba Rehmat is

Who is Baba Rehmat? Chief Justice Saqib Nisar explained what he meant by his famous Baba Rehmat comment in which he likened the judiciary to a wise older man.

Speaking in Lahore on Friday, the top judge said he wasn’t joking when he said the judiciary is like Baba Rehmat.

People made a joke of it but no one asked me what Baba Rehmat does.

He fights for justice, said Justice Nisar. Baba Rehmat is the one who people go to with their problems.

He makes decisions based on integrity, honesty and uprightness.

“This is the work of the judiciary and it needs to be respected,” he said.

Missing persons

The chief justice also spoke about the cases of missing people in the country.

I have told the heads of the ISI, Military Intelligence, all four provincial Rangers head and all four IGs to submit affidavits stating that they don’t have the missing people in their custody, said Justice Nisar.

I told them if they lied in their affidavits, action will be taken against them, he said.

These people in the background have no more importance, he said.
 
 
 

