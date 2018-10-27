Chief Justice bars Pakistani channels from airing Indian content

The Supreme Court has banned Pakistan TV channels from airing Indian content.

They are trying to obstruct the construction of our dam and we cannot even ban their channel, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said.

The court has also suspended the Lahore High Court’s decision that allowed the transmission of Indian content on Pakistani TV channels.

Only appropriate content should be aired, the CJP remarked.

In October 2016, Pemra had imposed a complete ban on airing Indian content on TV channels and FM radio.

In July 2017, the Lahore High Court lifted the ban, declaring Pemra’s order null and void.