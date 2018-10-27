Chief Justice bars Pakistani channels from airing Indian content

October 27, 2018

People watch TV programes in Karachi. (Photo: AFP)

The Supreme Court has banned Pakistan TV channels from airing Indian content.

They are trying to obstruct the construction of our dam and we cannot even ban their channel, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar said.

The court has also suspended the Lahore High Court’s decision that allowed the transmission of Indian content on Pakistani TV channels.

Only appropriate content should be aired, the CJP remarked.

In October 2016, Pemra had imposed a complete ban on airing Indian content on TV channels and FM radio.

In July 2017, the Lahore High Court lifted the ban, declaring Pemra’s order null and void.

 
 
 

See Also

The mayor has 15 days to clear Karachi of encroachments

October 27, 2018 1:22 pm

Anwar Majeed’s son Nimr arrested outside the Supreme Court

October 27, 2018 12:43 pm

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah appears before SC to explain lack of cooperation

October 27, 2018 9:34 am

Today’s outlook: Supreme Court summons the Sindh CM, the oil spill is still muddying our waters

October 27, 2018 8:49 am

The SC wants to know how much Karachi’s private hospitals charge patients by Saturday

October 26, 2018 3:49 pm

Today’s outlook: Pakistan take on Australia in the UAE, the chief justice is in Karachi

October 26, 2018 8:48 am

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.