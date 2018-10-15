Charsadda’s conjoined twins to undergo surgery in London

Conjoined twins Safa and Marwa from Charsadda will be undergoing a separation surgery in the United Kingdom on Monday.

The twins will be operated on at a hospital in London at 11pm PST. According to the doctors, the surgery can take eight to 12 hours.

Related: PIA told these conjoined twins they could only travel if they paid Rs0.6m

The twins were born in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 20 months ago. Overseas Pakistanis raised money for their surgery, which costs Rs 180 million.

PIA also gave them a 95% concession on the airline tickets.