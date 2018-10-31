Cellular services suspended in parts of Lahore

Cellular services have been suspended in different parts of Lahore, reported SAMAA TV on Wednesday.

Services have been suspended in Gulberg, Mall Road, Johar Town.

Protests have erupted in different part of the country following the Supreme Court’s acquittal of Asia Bibi in a blasphemy case. Major thoroughfares have been blocked.

In Lahore, a right-wing party’s leadership gathered on Mall Road and started protesting. Traffic is blocked at Azaadi Chowk as well as near Data Darbar and Mall Road. Daroghawala Chowk is also blocked and a severe traffic jam is being reported on Ferozepur Road.

Traffic from Islamabad to Lahore has been diverted from the Khanqah Dogran Interchange due to a blockade at the Sheikhupura and Kot Abdul Malik interchanges. Tyres are being burnt at the protest at the Faizabad Interchange.

The Pakistan Railways have temporarily suspended train service in two divisions of Rawalpindi and Lahore due to the prevailing security situation.

All trains will start moving to their respective destinations when the situation improves, a Railways spokesperson said.