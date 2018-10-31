Cellular services suspended in parts of Lahore

October 31, 2018

Cellular services have been suspended in different parts of Lahore, reported SAMAA TV on Wednesday. 

Services have been suspended in Gulberg, Mall Road, Johar Town.

Protests have erupted in different part of the country following the Supreme Court’s acquittal of Asia Bibi in a blasphemy case. Major thoroughfares have been blocked.

Related: Protests break out after Pakistan’s Supreme Court acquits Aasia Bibi

In Lahore, a right-wing party’s leadership gathered on Mall Road and started protesting. Traffic is blocked at Azaadi Chowk as well as near Data Darbar and Mall Road. Daroghawala Chowk is also blocked and a severe traffic jam is being reported on Ferozepur Road.

Traffic from Islamabad to Lahore has been diverted from the Khanqah Dogran Interchange due to a blockade at the Sheikhupura and Kot Abdul Malik interchanges. Tyres are being burnt at the protest at the Faizabad Interchange.

The Pakistan Railways have temporarily suspended train service in two divisions of Rawalpindi and Lahore due to the prevailing security situation.

All trains will start moving to their respective destinations when the situation improves, a Railways spokesperson said.

 

 
 
 

See Also

Private schools across Pakistan to remain closed on Thursday

October 31, 2018 7:11 pm

Train services temporarily suspended in Lahore, Rawalpindi

October 31, 2018 5:52 pm

Protests break out after Pakistan’s Supreme Court acquits Aasia Bibi

October 31, 2018 3:26 pm

Supreme Court suspends Islamabad IG’s transfer

October 29, 2018 5:10 pm

SC turns down NAB’s request to reopen the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case

October 29, 2018 3:55 pm

PM Imran Khan has one day to decide if he wants to regularise his Bani Gala house

October 29, 2018 12:25 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.