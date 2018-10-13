CDA continues operation against Korang River encroachments

The Capital Development Authority team continued on Saturday its operation against encroachments near the Korang River. It has to present a report on its action to the Supreme Court on Monday.
The CDA team is tearing down encroachments along the Korang River for the third day. “Around 21km of land surrounding the Korang River is occupied by encroachments and the CDA has to clear 17 km of that area,” said Magistrate Ali Jawed.
Residents at the site threatened and cursed the CDA officers and were arrested on the orders of Magistrate Javed.