By-elections on provincial, national assembly seats in Karachi to be held today

October 21, 2018

By-elections on a provincial and a national assembly seat in Karachi will be held on Sunday.

Polling will begin at 8am in the morning and will continue until 5pm.

The ECP has set up 240 polling stations in NA-247, while 80 polling stations were set up in PS-111.

PTI’s Aftab Siddiqui, MQM-P’s Sadiq Iftekhar, PPP’s Qaiser Khan Nizamani and PSP’s Arshad Vohra are contesting election from Karachi NA-247. The seat was left by Arif Alvi after he became president.

PTI’s Shehzad Qureshi, MQM-P’s Jahanzaib Mughal, PPP’s Fayaz Pirzada and PSP’s Yasiruddin are contesting by-election in PS-111. The seat was left by Imran Ismail after he became Sindh’s governor.

 
 
 

