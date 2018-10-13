By-elections on 35 national, provincial assembly seats today

By-elections on 35 constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies are to be held on Sunday.

Over three hundred candidates are contesting by-elections on 11 NA and 24 provincial assembly seats.

In Karachi’s 243, PTI’s Alamgir Khan will face MQM-P’s Aamir Chishti and PML-N’s Saad Rafique is facing PTI’s Humayun Akhtar in Lahore’s NA-131.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is up against PTI’s Ghulam Mohiuddin in NA-124.

Another interesting contest is expected in Chakwal’s NA-65 where PML-Q’s leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain is facing TLP’s Muhammad Yaqoob.

Polling will begin at 8am in the morning and will continue till 5pm.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has declared 1727 polling stations highly sensitive.

Overseas Pakistanis will cast their vote for the first time in the by-elections.