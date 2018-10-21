By-election 2018: PTI leads in Karachi’s NA-247, ANP ahead in Peshawar’s PK-71

October 21, 2018

The unofficial and unverified results for the by-election have started pouring in. 

The by-elections on three seats – two in Karachi and one in Peshawar – were held on Sunday. Polling was held from 8am to 5pm under the supervision of the Pakistan Army and police.

In Karachi, votes were cast to elect representatives from PS-111 and NA-247, while in Peshawar people voted for their PK-71 representative.

The Election Commission of Pakistan will release the official results later.

Related: Polling ends for three seats in Karachi, Peshawar

According to the results of 60 polling stations in NA-247, PTI’s Aftab Siddiqui is leading with 6,973 votes. MQM’s Sadiq Iftikhar has gotten 2,439 votes, while PPP’s Qaiser Nizamani has secured 921 votes.

In PS-111, PTI’s Shehzad Qureshi is leading with 883 votes, while MQM’s Jahanzeb Mughal has secured 391 votes.

ANP’s Salahuddin is leading with 7,052 votes in Peshawar’s PK-71. PTI’s Zulfiqar Khan has secured 5,891 votes.

 
 
 

