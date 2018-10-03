Breach in Degi Canal floods paddy fields

The farmers complained that their crops have been destroyed by the breach. Degi Canal is located in Badli Shareef, Rahim Yar Khan.The nearby settlements were flooded. Cotton, sugarcane and rice crops were completely destroyed.The Irrigation Department said that a team has been sent to fill the breach.The farmers said that the breach occurred due to the negligence of the irrigation authority.department due to which they have suffered losses worth millions. They have asked for compensation of their loss.