Brace yourselves: Electricity prices just went up

The much-dreaded increase in electricity prices is finally upon us.

The Economic Coordination Committee, a top government body responsible for making key policy decisions, gave the approval on Wednesday.

The prices have been increased by Rs1.18 per unit, as opposed to the original increase of Rs1.5 per unit. The price was decreased after the recommendation of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, said Finance Minister Asad Umar.

The people who used 300 to 700 units will now have to pay 10% more, while it is 15% for those whose usage is more than 700 units.

Umar hoped that the timely payment of dues will improve the country’s economy.

The committee members agreed upon not imposing the entire burden on the consumers. The users are being given a subsidy.

Related: PM Khan orders steps to bring down electricity prices

On Monday, Umar remarked that the cost won’t be increased until the power theft and leakages in the transmission and distribution system are stopped.

If we can’t improve the power distribution system, we will not put the burden on the public, he said.

Transmission and distribution losses are one of the major problems facing the power sector. Since all distribution companies are owned by the government, their losses have to be subsidised by the taxpayers. In financial year 2017, distribution companies’ line losses were 18% of the electricity they purchased from power producers — three out of 10 distribution companies have line losses over 30%.

Last month, the government also raised gas prices by 10% for consumption of up to 50 units and by 143% for consumption exceeding 400 units because the Sui Southern Gas Company and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited alone make a loss of Rs150 billion per year.