Balochistan’s reservations over CPEC to be addressed: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the Balochistan government that he will address the reservations of the province over the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

We will not make any promises that we can’t keep, the prime minister told the Balochistan cabinet during his first Quetta visit.

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa also arrived in Quetta where he will brief the PM on the security situation at the Southern Command Headquarters.

Imran Khan said that the experienced politicians have burdened Pakistan with loans but the new government will do everything it can to take this country forward.

“The biggest problem of Balochistan is corruption,” PM Khan said. “We will InshAllah rid the country of this menace.”

Mr Khan said that an agricultural revolution will be seen in Balochistan after the completion of Kech canal project.