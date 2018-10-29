Balochistan now has an education complaint management system

According to officials, the system will be operational in 31 districts of the province. The system will collect secondary school educational data, monitor absence of teachers, and set up profiles for schools, teachers and students. It will help make educational decisions based on comprehensive reports.Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal said that the system will help in the education system’s planning and development. People will be able to register their complaints through a toll-free number and get the required educational material, he said.He said that if we invested in human development and systems in the past, we would not be facing a lack of human resources.