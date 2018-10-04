Balochistan Governor Amanullah Yaseenzai sworn in

October 4, 2018

Justice (retired) Amanullah Yaseenzai has been sworn in as the new governor of Balochistan.

Balochistan Chief Justice Tahira Safdar administered the oath to him on Thursday. The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Jam Kamal, provincial ministers, and other dignitaries.

Yaseenzai was appointed after being nominated by President Arif Alvi on Wednesday. He has served as the chief justice of Balochistan High Court.

Balochistan Assembly Speaker Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo became the acting governor after Muhammad Khan Achakzai stepped down.

 
 
 

