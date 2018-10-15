Balochistan CM orders inquiry into Gadani fire 

Balochistan chief minister has taken notice of the fire at Gadani shipbreaking yard on Sunday, in which seven labourers were injured.

Jam Kamal has even summoned a report, asking for the authorities to take strict action against those responsible. MNA Danish Kumar has started an investigation into the case. He remarked that the government will pay the treatment expenses of the injured. The labourers will also be given Rs0.1 million each.

“The case is being investigated from all angles,” he told SAMAA Digital. Kumar said that the government has learnt a lot from their past mistakes.

Shipbreaking association chairperson Rizwan Deewan said that an emergency meeting was called after the fire, and a committee has been formed. The committee will comprise members of labour, and environment departments. He negated the speculation that labourers are pressurised to complete their work early.

On Sunday, a fire broke out in a ship in Plot 10. “Five people suffered minor injuries, while two are out of danger,” he said.

The Environment Department Director General Tariq Zehri remarked that the inquiry is ongoing. The police are also investigating the case. Gadani police said that they are investigating the administration, peons, and contractors.

Bashir Mehmoodani, the president of the Gadani Shipbreaking workers association, said that workers’ lives are put at risk because the ship breaking company owners want the work to be done fast. They want work that takes one month to be done in a week, he said.

The employers make billions every year but still don’t want to set up a fire brigade in the yard nor do they want to ensure safety measures are taken for their workers, said Mehmoodani.

In 2016, a fire broke out in an oil carrying ship that was being dismantled in Gadani. Over two dozen workers were killed and 70 were injured. After that, the dismantling of oil-carrying ships was banned at the yard.