Baba Haider Zaman, the man behind the Hazara province movement, passes away at 82

October 24, 2018

Baba Haider Zaman, the man behind the Hazara province movement, passed away in Islamabad on Wednesday at the age of 82.

Zaman had been admitted in a private hospital for a few days prior to his death.

He was a strong proponent of a separate Hazara province and his movement for a separate province gained momentum after NWFP was renamed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He served as a provincial minister, Abbottabad nazim and district council chairman. He will be laid to rest on Thursday at 2pm in Dewal village.

 
 
 

