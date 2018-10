Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has said that awarding the PTI’s ticket to his brother for the PK-71 by-election was a mistake.

The ruling party lost its Peshawar’s PK-71 seat to ANP’s Salahuddin, who won with 11,416 votes.

Farman’s brother, Zulfiqar Khan secured 10,004 votes. The governor said that he would not recommend any member of his family for an election ticket.

Farman left this provincial assembly seat after he became governor.