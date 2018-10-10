Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan’s firm received a Rs2.2m payment from a fake account

Anwar Mansoor Khan, the attorney general of Pakistan, has been implicated in the money laundering case in which Anwar Majeed has been arrested.

The case involved Rs35 billion being funneled through 29 fake bank accounts at three local banks.

A Supreme Court appointed JIT has been investigating the case and recently found some more fake accounts.

Two years ago, Khan’s law firm, Mansoor Ahmad Khan and Co, of which he is the senior partner, received a payment of Rs2.2 million from one of the fake accounts.

Mansoor Ahmad Khan and Co has had many high-profile clients, like the Omni Group, which is headed by Majeed. He is being investigated for his involvement in the case.

The Omni Group’s office in Karachi was raided by a joint FIA, Rangers and NAB team Tuesday night and records were seized.

The JIT has called the firm’s representatives to give their statements about the money.

Asim Mansoor, the attorney general’s brother, will be presenting himself before the JIT. After he records his statement, the JIT will present the information before the court hearing the case.