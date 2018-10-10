Attack on Akhtar Mengal’s Wadh residence foiled

Security personnel outside BNP-M leader Sardar Akhtar Mengal have foiled an attack on his residence in Wadh district of Balochistan, the BNP leader said Wednesday.

“There has been an unsuccessful attempt to attack the Mengal residence in Wadh,” Mengal tweeted. “Men tried to barge inside with grenades and weapons but were stopped by security.”

There has been an unsuccessful attempt to attack the Mengal residence in Wadh. Men tried to barge inside with grenades and weapons but were stopped by security. Had plenty of these threats from cowards before and let me just make it clear that nothing scares me except Allah. — Akhtar Mengal (@sakhtarmengal) October 10, 2018

Mengal was inside when the guards caught the armed suspects.

The security personnel arrested three suspects from outside Sardar Akhtar Mengal’s residence, BNP-M General Secretary Wali Kakar told media in Quetta.

He said that weapons and three hand grenades were seized from them.

“We want to make it clear that we will not be scared with such tactics,” Kakar said. “The BNP is a national and democratic party.”

The party accused Shafiq Mengal, who is known for his ties to militant Baloch Musallah Difa Tanzeem, of being behind the unsuccessful attack.

“The leader of a death squad is involved in such attacks,” BNP MNA Agha Hasan said. “Shafiq-ur-Rehman is participating in the by-elections.”

The BNP leader asked the government to take action, announcing that the party will protest in Kalat, Kharan, Chaghi, Gwadar, Awaran and other parts of Balochistan on October 11, 12, 14 and 15.