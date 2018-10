The member of an ATM-hacking gang has been caught in Islamabad with fake ATM cards and hacking chips in his possession.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency, Amir Ghafoor has been caught under the cyber crime law for hacking into various ATMs in Islamabad. He was also in possession of fake ATM cards and hacking chips.

He is part of a gang. A case has been filed against him under the cyber crime law.