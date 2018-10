At least 50 people were killed after a train overran a crowd of Dussehra revellers near Amritsar on Friday, The Hindu reported.

Three hundred people were on the railway track when the Jalandhar to Amritsar train hit them near Joda Phatak.

At least 50 bodies have been found, and 50 injured have been shifted to hospital.

“The exact figure is not known, but it is definitely more than 50 to 60. We are still evacuating people,” Amritsar police commissioner said.