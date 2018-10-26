Cases against me are nothing but fraud: Ishaq Dar

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar has said that the assets beyond income case against him is fraudulent.

He said that he was being punished for mediating between two institutions after the Dawn Leaks scandal.

“Even a blind person can see that it is not justice,” Dar told SAMAA TV. “Everything of mine is documented.”

The PML-N leader is currently in London, where he is reportedly undergoing a medical treatment.

Dar, a close aide of Nawaz Sharif, is absconding in a corruption case. The accountability court is hearing it.

In its reference, the NAB had alleged that his assets were “disproportionate to his known sources of income for which he could not reasonably account for”.

‘Saudi aid package a deposit, not gift’

The former minister said that the financial package announced by Saudi Arabia was not a gift but a deposit.

“Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan and we should be thankful to them,” Dar said.

According to Pakistan’s government, Saudi Arabia will deposit $3 billion directly with Pakistan as a balance of payment support for one year, and it will provide oil worth $3 billion on deferred payment.

“It is nothing new,” Dar said on Saudi Arabia’s possible investment in Pakistan, adding that the previous PML-N government had been discussing the establishment of an oil refinery in Pakistan too. In October 2015, Saudi Arabia had shown its interest in establishing an oil refinery in Pakistan and they were ready to invest Rs8 to 10 trillion in Pakistan, the former finance minister said.

Criticising the PTI government, Dar remarked that the government is trying to hide its incompetence.

“They have defamed Pakistan and have no plan or vision,” the PML-N leader said. “There is a difference between running a hospital and a country,” he added.