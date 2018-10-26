Asma Jahangir to be posthumously honoured with UN Human Rights Prize

The late human rights activist, Asma Jahangir, will be honoured with the UN Human Rights Prize 2018 posthumously, Radio Pakistan reported.

Maria Fernanda Espinosa, the UN GA president, tweeted that “I am proud to recognise the contributions of individuals and organisations that promote and protect human rights”.

Today I announced the 2018 winners of the @UN Human Rights Prize. I am proud to recognise the contributions of individuals & organizations that promote & protect human rights @RebecaGyumi @Asma_Jahangir Joênia Wapichana @FrontLineHRD Your work is an inspiration to us all #UN4ALL — UN GA President (@UN_PGA) October 25, 2018

Jahangir had served as the UN’s Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Executions from 1998 to 2004 and as the UN’s Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion and Belief from 2004 to 2010.

The founder of a Tanzanian NGO Rebeca Gyumi, Brazilian lawyer Joênia Wapixana and the Irish human rights organisation Front Line Defenders were also among the winners of the prestigious UN award.

“Your work is an inspiration to all,” Espinosa said.

The Human Rights Prize is awarded every five years, in accordance with a resolution of the General Assembly which was adopted in 1966.