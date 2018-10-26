Asma Jahangir to be posthumously honoured with UN Human Rights Prize

October 26, 2018

Picture credit: Getty

The late human rights activist, Asma Jahangir, will be honoured with the UN Human Rights Prize 2018 posthumously, Radio Pakistan reported.

Maria Fernanda Espinosa, the UN GA president, tweeted that “I am proud to recognise the contributions of individuals and organisations that promote and protect human rights”.

Jahangir had served as the UN’s Rapporteur on Extra-Judicial Executions from 1998 to 2004 and as the UN’s Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion and Belief from 2004 to 2010.

The founder of a Tanzanian NGO Rebeca Gyumi, Brazilian lawyer Joênia Wapixana and the Irish human rights organisation Front Line Defenders were also among the winners of the prestigious UN award.

“Your work is an inspiration to all,” Espinosa said.

The Human Rights Prize is awarded every five years, in accordance with a resolution of the General Assembly which was adopted in 1966.

 
 
 

See Also

Asma Jahangir was a global icon in human rights: USA

February 14, 2018 11:46 am

US expresses grief at demise of Asma Jahangir

February 13, 2018 10:54 pm

Asma Jahangir laid to rest

February 13, 2018 9:12 pm

Senate pays tribute to late Asma Jahangir

February 13, 2018 3:41 pm

Funeral prayer for Asma Jahangir’s eternal peace offered

February 13, 2018 3:04 pm

Senate expresses profound grief over demise of Asma Jahangir

February 12, 2018 6:28 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.