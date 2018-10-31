Asif Ali Zardari shows willingness to work with PTI government

During his address in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Zardari had a noticeably different approach towards the PTI government."Come let's work together, the government should complete their five years. We will support you," he said.He invited the government to work together with PPP to solve problems of the country.A few days earlier, Zardari had remarked that the government won't be able to last long."We will have to pass a resolution. I can't see this government working for long," he said.